ANDERSON — Over the next decade the latest bridge inspection shows Madison County will need to spend approximately $10.8 million to upgrade 17 structures.
Madison County is responsible for maintaining all the bridges in the county.
The Federal Highway Administration requires an inspection of the county’s 220 bridges every two years.
The most recent inspection by the Indianapolis engineering firm of Beam Longest Neff found five bridges that need to be replaced and 12 that require rehabilitation work.
The cost of replacing the five bridges has been estimated at $4.1 million and the rehabilitation of the 12 other bridges has an estimated price tag of $6.7 million.
Currently Madison County raises $1.1 million annually for the cumulative bridge fund through a property tax rate of .0359 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The county’s commissioners could raise the tax rate to 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, but the tax rate has not changed for several years.
John Richwine, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said the county was on the path of raising the cumulative bridge fund gradually.
“We didn’t consider raising it last year because we didn’t know what the impact of the pandemic would have on tax collections,” he said of 2020.
“There was a climb in assessed value and that might allow us to increase the bridge tax by up to one-half percent,” Richwine said. “Any increase would not impact property taxes because the county is under the maximum tax levy.”
If there is another increase in the county’s assessed value, Richwine said he would consider increasing the tax rate for the cumulative bridge fund.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said two of the bridges that have to be replaced are currently under design and bids for the replacement of a third are set for later this month.
“This inspection was very comparable to the past studies,” Bastin said Tuesday. “The prior engineers have done a good job by coordinating work on the bridges from the inspection list.”
She said the bridges are inspected every two years; depending on the condition some require annual inspections.
Gilbert Bullock of BLN said five county bridges currently require an annual inspection.
Bastin said the county is preparing documents for requests for proposals for work on the bridges for the next four years.
She said Madison County should be submitting an application with the Indiana Department of Transportation for up to $1 million in funding for bridge and road repair.
“At this point I’m not sure what projects we will be applying for state funding,” Bastin said.
She met with representatives from the Hoosier Environmental Council concerning the placement of a bike and pedestrian lane on the bridge on Rangeline Road over White River.
Bastin said since the proposed work is to replace the bridge deck, the cost would be prohibitive.
“If we were changing the piers it would be easy to install a bike and pedestrian lane,” she said. “We’re working with the Hoosier Environmental Council on possible funding sources.”
