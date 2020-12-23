ANDERSON — For three decades, Don Shanks has provided Christmas cheer in the hallways of the Anderson Community Schools where he has worked by decorating dozens of trees and setting up cozy holiday vignettes in the buildings where he works.
And this year was no different for the Anderson Intermediate School custodian even though there were no children rushing through the hallways to classes, the media center and the cafeteria because of the COVID-19 pandemic that had them learning online at home since before Thanksgiving.
“It’s Christmas,” said Shanks, 63, who has worked for the district 42 years. “It’s just the pleasure I can see on the staff and the kids when they see the holiday spirit. It helps morale. It helps the staff feel more like a family unit instead of people coming in and punching a clock then going home.”
Though the students aren’t in the building, the teachers are providing instruction from their classrooms. Some come out to read to the students, the vignettes providing an interesting background on-screen, Shanks said.
In fact, that’s sort of how the tradition started. Shanks worked at Eastside Elementary School and had brought a little rocking chair into the building and placed it in a holiday scene there to make room for his own Christmas tree at home. A kindergarten teacher spirited her class out of the room and sat in a rocking chair to read the students a story.
“It warmed my heart enough that I thought, ‘We can do more than this,’” he said.
Over the years, the teachers also have brought their families into the buildings, Shanks said.
“We have a lot of teachers who actually bring their families in and take a picture with it. Many even have made Christmas cards out of it,” he said.
Shanks said he has no idea how much money he has invested in the dozens of trees, hundreds of Santas and thousands of ornaments.
“Don’t know; don’t care,” he said. “A lot of people actually have come up and donated stuff they found at rummage sales and things like that.”
Shanks and his wife Regina’s generosity usually also extends to the maternity ward at Community Hospital Anderson, where usually they set up a vignette with a rocking chair for the mothers and their newborns.
The decorations aren’t just decorative, Shanks said. They also support learning through activities, such as estimating the number of Santas in a group and inspiring creativity, such as an Ironman action figure seemingly holding up an upside-down tree.
And decorating the hallways relieves teachers of the pressure of decorating their classrooms, he added.
Shanks said he typically starts decorating right after Halloween, giving himself 30 days to have everything in place two weeks before school lets out for winter break.
“It’s nice for the kids to see new projects up every day,” he said. “What don’t get done in 30 days doesn’t get up. I probably have 11 Christmas trees I didn’t get up.”
The school’s principal, Brad Milleman, said providing something special to students even though they aren’t in the building is important.
“We want to bring a little bit of us to them and them to us,” he said. “We want that connection with the kids and raising their spirits.”
