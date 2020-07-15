ANDERSON — The internal investigation into actions taken by two officers during an arrest on June 13 will not be completed within 30 days.
The internal investigation was announced by Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. and Police Chief Jake Brown during a press conference on June 18. Under the terms of the contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, discipline is administered by the administrative staff.
Although it was announced the investigation was expected to take a week, it remains ongoing.
“I anticipate the conclusion of the investigation to be soon,” Brown said in a text response to The Herald Bulletin. “However, notifications are being made that we may eclipse the 30-day window.”
The internal investigation of officers Brandon Reynolds and Ashley Gravely is related to an arrest of Spencer Nice on June 13 in which Reynolds allegedly used a chokehold to subdue Nice.
The arrest came two days after Broderick and Brown announced there was a ban on the use of chokeholds by APD officers. The arrest was captured on a cellphone video that was posted on social media.
Reynolds and Gravely have been on paid administrative leave since June 13.
At the June 18 press conference, Broderick said APD issued a policy on June 11 that chokeholds were banned when making an arrest.
He said Chief Brown conveyed the order banning chokeholds via email to the officers. Broderick said departmental rules require officers to view departmental email on a daily basis.
Broderick said once the internal investigation is completed it will be reviewed by Assistant Chief Mike Lee and a recommendation made to Brown.
Any discipline over five days has to be submitted to the Anderson Board of Public Safety for action.
Both Reynolds and Gravely have been members of the police department for five years, and there has been no disciplinary action taken against either officer in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.