INDIANAPOLIS — A two-year project to redesign the Interstate 465 and I-69 interchange on Indianapolis’ northeast side will face a public hearing by the Indiana Department of Transportation on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Fort Harrison Conference Center, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis.
Presentations will be at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
The "Clear Path 465" project includes added travel lanes on Interstate 465 from the White River Bridge to Fall Creek Road. Additionally, portions of Binford Boulevard and Interstate 69 will be reconstructed.
Construction is to begin in 2022 and last year-round through 2024.
The project’s website is www.in.gov/indot/3654.htm.
In the years 2013-2016, nearly 1,000 crashes were reported in the area with rear-end collisions accounting for 60% of the accidents, according to a press release from INDOT.
