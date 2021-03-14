ANDERSON — A mussel the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service describes as one of the most devastating invasive species in North America has been found on moss balls sold through pet stores across the country.
An employee at a Seattle, Washington, pet store reported finding zebra mussels on moss balls, leading to a nationwide alert by the U.S. Geological Survey.
Contaminated moss balls have since been found in more than 30 states including Indiana, according to Eric Fischer, aquatic invasive species coordinator for the Department of Natural Resource’s Division of Fish and Wildlife.
“We found them at a local store fairly quickly,” Fischer said. “The contamination seems to be extremely widespread.”
Moss balls are a type of green algae that are a popular addition to fish aquariums to generate oxygen and remove nitrates.
They are sold under names like Marimo Moss Balls and Mini Marimo Moss Balls.
“When they’re (zebra mussels) at the most juvenile stage they are nearly impossible to see,” Fischer said.
For that reason, if local residents have purchased any in the last two months, DNR says they should dispose of them using one of multiple methods recommended by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. That can be found on their website at fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.
If anyone finds zebra mussels in the moss balls, DNR is asking them to send an email to AIS@dnr.IN.gov with the source of the moss balls, the approximate date of purchase and photographs of zebra mussels on the moss balls.
“We’re backtracking all these stores and all these suppliers. It’s important for us to know so that we can figure out where all these are coming from,” Fischer said.
Of particular concern is people disposing of them improperly and leading to new infestations.
“They’re sold with beta fish, and beta fish seem to be really popular with people just getting into buying a fish,” Fischer said.
“If this is an entry-level fish and plant that goes along with it, then these would have a high potential for being dumped,” he said.
Zebra mussels have infested some Indiana lakes, rivers and the Great Lakes. Around central Indiana they’ve been found in Prairie Creek Reservoir, Geist Reservoir and Summit Lake.
Efforts to stop their spread have included educating boaters about cleaning and drying their boats and trailers when moving between different bodies of water.
“I don’t think anyone really saw the pet industry, and especially these moss balls, as a way that they would potentially be shipped countrywide in great numbers,” Fischer said.
