ANDERSON – The owners of the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility is requesting that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission not assume jurisdiction.
The company filed a petition with the IURC in July requesting the state agency not assume jurisdiction over the construction, ownership or operation of the solar energy facility in northern Madison County.
Invenergy, the owner of the Lone Oak Solar Energy facility, is asking to be considered exempt because it is a wholesale generator of electricity. The company will not be selling electricity to residential customers.
The IURC has scheduled an evidentiary hearing on the petition for Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in Room 222 of the PNC Center, 101 W. Washington St., Indianapolis.
The IURC previously declined to have jurisdiction over the construction, ownership or operation of the wind farms already in Indiana.
Laura Aguilar of the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has recommended the request be approved.
In her written response, Aguilar said Invenergy has done “due diligence” in complying with all the necessary rules and regulations.
She recommended the IURC be provided with quarterly reports on the progress of the project.
The application submitted by Invenergy to the IURC stated the Lone Oak facility will produce 120 megawatts of electricity and be connected to an American Electric Power substation to provide the energy to the electrical grid.
The facility as proposed will include 411,453 solar panels on 1,198 acres.
Invenergy increased the size of the proposed site when the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals increased the required setback from adjacent residential properties to 500 feet.
Construction is expected to start this year, once the necessary permits are approved, and be completed in 2023.
Included in the application filed with the IURC was an environmental study that found the solar energy facility would have no impact on local groundwater supplies in the area.
On Tuesday, the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals will consider Invenergy’s request for a special use for an additional 350 acres for the project and two variances pertaining to property line setbacks and when construction has to start.
