ALEXANDRIA — When Northview Health and Living in Anderson suspended outside visitation in February because of a respiratory illness going around and extended the suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherri Street had few options for communicating with her mother.
Helen Ewing, 95, formerly of Alexandria, had become a resident at Northview in August following a fall. Before then, she had used a special type of phone for people who are visually and/or hearing impaired but since the move she borrowed cellphones from a couple of other residents.
“They most graciously gave me their telephone number and helped me stay in communication with her,” Street said. “I hate it, because at 95, these are days we are not going to get back. And at 95 it’s heartbreaking that I can’t spend the time with her.”
A couple of months ago, however, Northview residents were presented with a new option for remaining connected to their families and friends: late model iPads donated by Alexandria Community Schools.
The iPads are one of many ways the nursing homes keep their residents connected to their families and amused. Families are able to visit through windows and doors, and now that the weather is getting better, they will be able to have outdoor visits with the idea that germs tend to disperse more rapidly out in the open.
Street, a resident of Lapel, said the iPads are a godsend, working even better than the specially adapted phone that Ewing, who wears hearing aids, used to use.
“It makes things easier because she can hear me better than she can on a cellphone. The iPad just had better volume for her,” she said.
Penny Stevens, who is in charge of marketing for Essential Health and Living and its three campuses, combined that role with her other one as a member of the Alexandria Community Schools board of trustees to make it happen when families became closed off from their loved ones due to the pandemic.
“These were ones that were no longer being used by the schools, so we found a new use for them,” she said. “We knew when they shut down the buildings, families were going to panic. We’re not just taking care of the person clinically. We’re taking care of the whole person, and that includes their connectedness to their families.”
Four of the iPads were distributed to the Northview facility in Anderson, and three each were given to the facilities in Elwood and Summitville, Stevens said.
In most instances, she said, the residents are of an age that they aren’t exactly tech savvy, so they usually require help from staff to make the tablets work.
“The families on the other end were more computer savvy,” she said.
Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco said the district was happy to donate its late-model iPads to the nursing and rehabilitation facilities to help families remain connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re part of a community that’s helping each other in a time of need,” she said.
