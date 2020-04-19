PENDLETON — A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 just before midnight Friday sent an Anderson woman to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries, state police said.
The preliminary investigation indicated a southbound 2007 Honda Civic was driven by Ryanne Brashear, 27, of Anderson. She was in the center lane when she lost control and the car struck the left guardrail of the highway, spun out facing west across the center lane just north of the Pendleton exit, according to an Indiana State Police release.
Semi driver Devontae Lapsley, 26, of Indianapolis was unable to avoid hitting the passenger door of the car, the release said. Lapsley was uninjured.
Southbound I-69 was closed until 4:15 a.m. Saturday, state police said.
