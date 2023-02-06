ANDERSON — An Anderson woman with an extensive criminal history has been arrested by Indiana State Police on several felony drug charges.
ISP Trooper Nick Albrecht stopped a car Friday being driven by Briannah Breeze Synder, 29, 300 block of Golf Club Road, Anderson, near the intersection of 12th and Louise streets.
Her passenger was Carrie Joan Garrett, 42, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson.
Albrecht noticed signs of criminal activity in the car and requested assistance from Trooper Michael Thiron and his canine, Yana.
Yana had a positive indication of narcotics in the vehicle, according to a news release. Officers found methamphetamine, a pipe, two syringes and pills.
Garrett had outstanding warrants for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Snyder was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance plus a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
She was released from the Madison County Jail on her own recognizance.
Garrett was arrested on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, identity deception and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Garrett is being detained at the Madison County Jail with no bond set.
In 2011, Garrett was convicted on a felony charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
She was sentenced by then-Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Rudy Pyle to a 23-year sentence with 20 years to be served.
Garrett struck and killed Michael Powers Jr. in April 2010 while he was riding a moped on Jackson Street, and she left the scene.
Her car was found abandoned after the accident with the moped wedged underneath the car.
At the time of her sentencing by Judge Pyle, Garrett had been arrested 24 times and had 14 prior convictions.
Garrett received a one-year suspended sentence in 2018 for possession of a synthetic drug; a charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed.
She was convicted in August 2022 on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe and was given a two-year sentence.