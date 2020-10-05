ANDERSON — A former financial adviser in Pendleton was arrested and arraigned Monday in Madison Circuit Court, via video from Lee County, Virginia, on a warrant charging him with five felony charges and a misdemeanor charge.
The warrant for Casey J. Kemerly, 39, now living in Lee County, Va., is the result of an ongoing investigation that started in May 2019 by Pendleton District Detective Dave Preston, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
The investigation started when Tammie Steele, also a financial adviser in Pendleton, claimed that Kemerly, a former business associate, had taken files and a computer from her office without her permission and started his own business in Pendleton using her clients. There were also claims of forged signatures and documents.
Kemerly was arrested on suspicion of Level 5 felony offense against a computer user; Level 6 felony forgery with intent to defraud; Level 6 felony identity deception; Level 6 felony offense against intellectual property, disclosing or taking a computer program; Level 6 felony theft between $750 and $50,000; and A misdemeanor theft, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.