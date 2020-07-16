DALEVILLE — Indiana State Police troopers were investigating a fatal accident east of Daleville on Thursday afternoon.
The eastbound lanes of Indiana 67 remained closed at Delaware County Road 800 West about two hours later.
A full-size van with damage on the driver's side was on its side next to the roadway east of Sam Pierce Chevrolet.
A pickup truck was in the eastbound lanes with front-end damage.
This story will be updated.
