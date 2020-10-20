PENDLETON — Indiana State Police continues to investigate the Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 69 that resulted in the death of Cowan basketball coach Lee Arthur Ken Ingles, 50, of Westfield.
They are looking for additional witnesses who may have observed the two-vehicle collision as it occurred.
Investigators are asking for anyone who was witness to the crash, occurring at 3:43 p.m. on I-69 near mile marker 227, a mile east of the Anderson 226 exit, to come forward to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post at 1-800-527-4752. Calls are to be directed to Detective Mark Hanna.
Statements can also be made in person at the Pendleton Post, 10922 S. Ind. 67.
