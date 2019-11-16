MIDDLETOWN — The Henry County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of a 66-year-old Middletown resident who may need medical assistance.
According to an Indiana State Police Silver Alert, Keith White is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, grey hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, and driving a black 2007 Dodge truck with Indiana plate TK603MLJ. The truck has a sticker in the back window that says, "No this Aint My Husbands Truck."
White is missing from Middletown and was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on White, contact the Henry County Sheriff's Department at 765-529-4901 or 911.
