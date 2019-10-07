ANDERSON — A long-awaited report from the Indiana State Police pertaining to Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters has been released.
Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said Monday that he gave a copy of the supplemental ISP report to Anderson City Council President Rebecca Crumes on Friday.
The Herald Bulletin obtained four pages of the 93-page report from Cummings, who indicated these were the relevant portions.
The report details the interaction between Watters and ISP investigators following the arrest of Watters’ son, Adam on June 7 on criminal charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.
In July, Cummings called for Tony Watters to be demoted as police chief because of reports that the APD chief was confrontational and belligerent toward the ISP investigators.
Following a meeting in July between the two ISP supervisors, Cummings and Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Broderick requested a copy of the report.
A copy was provided to Broderick on Monday.
“After the meeting with the mayor, the state police said they weren’t going to give the mayor a copy of the report and neither was I,” Cummings said. “I’m the only person who can make public statements about the chief’s behavior.”
Cummings indicated he voiced his concerns to David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, and after a couple of weeks made public comments calling for Watters’ demotion as chief of police.
“In that meeting, the details of what the chief did was provided to the mayor,” Cummings said. “It was clear after that meeting that he had no intention of doing anything but protecting the chief.
“He sounded like a defense attorney,” he said. “He (Broderick) knows every detail about the chief’s behavior and has chosen not to take any action at all.”
Cummings said asking for the written report was like the mayor didn’t believe the word of the two ISP supervisors.
“Normally, those police reports are not a matter of public record,” he said. “In this case, the mayor is misrepresenting the truth. I wanted to set the record straight.”
Cummings said Broderick knows police reports are not public record, but it was OK to release the report to correct the record.
“There was no reason to give the mayor a report because those statements were made to him in person.”
Broderick asked Monday how he would know what was told to him was in the report without seeing the written document.
“The officers I met with acknowledged that they were not present during the entire incident,” Broderick said. “Obviously not in a position to provide firsthand information, that’s why I requested the report.”
Broderick said he was initially told a copy of the report would be provided but he had to wait for the special prosecutor to return from vacation.
“Normally, supplemental reports are not released because they are considered work product. The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled it’s work product,” he said. “I just wanted to know the facts and the truth.”
Broderick said by providing Crumes a copy of the report, the actions by Cummings point to it being political.
“Not provide the report to the mayor but give it to a council person that has no authority,” he said. “Unfortunately, they didn’t provide that information to me. It would have made life a lot easier if they brought the report in.”
Broderick said Watters has done many positive things as police chief.
“Without information that is contrary to what he’s telling me, it puts me in a difficult position,” he said after several conversations with Watters. “It wouldn’t be fair to do some form of discipline without having the evidence to support it.”
Broderick said reviewing the supplemental report may change his perspective.
Crumes said she requested the report and has no plans to do anything with the document.
“There are a lot of stories about Chief Watters,” she said. “I didn’t want it swept under the rug. I wanted it to be brought out to the public. It’s up to the administration to decide.”
As previously stated by Cummings, the report indicates that Watters allegedly had verbal confrontations with the ISP detectives, pointed his finger at the detectives and was unhappy with unmarked police cars around his house at the time his son was arrested.
“He (Watters) stated that he didn’t appreciate the goon that pulled up on him in a green uniform because he didn’t who he was and also didn’t care that he was wearing a green uniform,” the report reads. “As Chief Watters was stating that, he reached over and patted his duty weapon and stated ‘I got one too.’”
