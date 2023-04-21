INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives from the Indiana State Police are investigating the disappearance of a Noblesville man, who was last seen on the southeast side of Indianapolis on March 2.
Patrick Stern, 58, was last seen driving a black 2012 Cadillac Escalade with "Colts" license plate IC840. The Cadillac is equipped with a trailer hitch and has tinted windows.
Police have determined that the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious, and investigators are asking for information from the public.
To report information, contact Detective Brandon Alberts at 317-899-8577.