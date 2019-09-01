ANDERSON — A 16-year-old Wisconsin girl was arrested on multiple charges Sunday afternoon after a pursuit by state and area police on Interstate 69. The chase ended when the car exited the interstate at Anderson’s Exit 226 and hit a pickup truck.
Indiana State Police dispatched a report of a possible intoxicated driver in a gray Nissan going southbound on Interstate 69 near mile marker 251 around 3:10 p.m.
Chesterfield and Daleville police got behind the car around the 243 mile marker and determined the vehicle was reported stolen, according to an ISP news release.
Trooper Jared Fradenburgh and Sgt. Dave Poynter intercepted the cars around the 229 mile marker and attempted to stop the stolen car. The car was traveling about 60 mph until it exited at Anderson’s 226 mile marker, disregarded the red light at the end of the ramp and hit a Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Donald Manring, 71, who was uninjured, according to state police.
ISP said the stolen Nissan was being driven by a teenage girl from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
After she was taken to St. Vincent Anderson hospital to be checked out, she was then taken to a juvenile detention center. State police said she was being held on suspicion of conversion, Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated endangerment and operating while intoxicated with controlled substance, both A misdemeanor; and operating without ever receiving a license, C misdemeanor.
