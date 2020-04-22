ANDERSON — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon sent a Middletown man to the hospital and had Interstate 69 south of Anderson closed for an hour due to an inverted vehicle in the roadway.
The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. near the 221-mile marker of northbound I-69, according to an Indiana State Police press release. A Ford Fusion was inverted and the driver, Andrew Powell, 30, of Middletown, was trapped inside when Troopers Jared Fradenburg, Matthew Dickerson and Michael Garcia arrived.
Troopers said two pickup trucks were stopped in the middle lane with damage to their passenger sides.
The preliminary investigation indicates the Ford Fusion hit the left side of a Dodge pickup driven by Dee Stice, 56, of Muncie. Stices’ vehicle then struck a Chevrolet pickup driven by Brian Smith, 42, of Muncie.
The crash caused severe damage to the Fusion and the Dodge truck, the release said. Powell was extricated by the Pendleton Fire Department and transported to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No injuries were reported for the other drivers.
Anderson police assisted at the scene.
