ANDERSON — Indiana State Police have been asked by local authorities to conduct an investigation of the death of a female inmate at the Madison County jail.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Stacey L. Cox, 43, died at 9:06 a.m. Friday after jail staff and paramedics with the Anderson Fire Department attempted life-saving measures.

Cox was being housed in a holding cell with five other female offenders, Mellinger said.

She was booked into the jail Thursday on charges of resisting law enforcement and felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe.

An autopsy was performed Friday. The Madison County Coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results.

Cox had pending cases in Madison County for auto theft, theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle without insurance, no valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with a false license plate.

