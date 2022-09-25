ANDERSON — Indiana State Police have been asked by local authorities to conduct an investigation of the death of a female inmate at the Madison County jail.
According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, Stacey L. Cox, 43, died at 9:06 a.m. Friday after jail staff and paramedics with the Anderson Fire Department attempted life-saving measures.
Cox was being housed in a holding cell with five other female offenders, Mellinger said.
She was booked into the jail Thursday on charges of resisting law enforcement and felony charges of possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe.
An autopsy was performed Friday. The Madison County Coroner's office is awaiting toxicology results.
Cox had pending cases in Madison County for auto theft, theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle without insurance, no valid driver's license and operating a vehicle with a false license plate.