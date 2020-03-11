ANDERSON — It happens every spring. The NCAA begins March Madness, the Major League Baseball season is starting,and potholes spring up in Indiana.
With the temperatures fluctuating wildly in Indiana this winter, the constant freeze and thaw can play havoc on road surfaces creating potholes.
“The street department has been patching potholes all winter,” Anderson City Engineer Chuck Leser said Monday.
“The roads where we had the biggest problems in the past have been repaved,” he said. “The Street Department has been working on patching the holes whenever the weather has permitted.”
As a result, Leser said, the city has not had to hire private contractors to fill the potholes.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said, “I think we’re handling it pretty well.
“It’s nothing like it was a year ago,” Eicks said. “We didn’t have a bad winter and we did pave a lot of streets last year.”
Eicks said people can report a pothole by calling the Anderson City Street Department at 648-6445.
Joe Copeland, Madison County engineer, said the patch crews with the county Highway Department have also been filling potholes throughout the winter.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said this winter has seen fewer potholes develop than in past years.
“We didn’t have a lot of freeze and thaws over the winter,” he said. “We have kicked in over the past few weeks. Right now we’re running tickets, if we have any.”
Harless said the county’s two Dura-patchers have been working all winter to fill the potholes as they are discovered on county roads.
Potholes are simply areas of road surface that have cracked, worn away, and eventually formed a hole. They start out as tiny cracks. If they’re not fixed right away, they can grow to be anywhere from a few inches wide and deep to a few feet wide and several inches deep.
