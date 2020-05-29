ANDERSON — Like so many on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus, Kay Replogle goes to work battling an invisible enemy.
But instead of fear, she feels a sense of responsibility to her community.
“You just feel this overwhelming calling to what you’re doing, and you know that you possess the knowledge and the skills to help these people and to be on the front line,” Replogle said. “It’s just loyalty to your profession, loyalty to your community.”
Replogle has worked at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson for 36 years.
Nurses in the critical care unit have been working 12-hour shifts three days a week.
While she’s been called a hero, she thinks everyone in the community who has been willing to make sacrifices and change their lives to “flatten the curve” are the real heroes.
“It seems like the big job is what we’re doing,” she says of those working at the hospital. “The bigger job is what the community can do to help us do our job, and that’s to stay home, distance, wash your hands, wash your hands, wash your hands.
“That’s what’s helping us do our job, because it’s making it manageable.”
Since the virus that causes COVID-19 is a novel (new) virus, there is no vaccine or treatment. The only way to slow its spread is social distancing by staying home as much as possible and common-sense hygiene, such as washing your hands and covering your cough.
Mike Schroyer, president of the St. Vincent Northeast Region, says said is one of many outstanding nurses in the Ascension network.
“She’s a leader and she’s just an excellent nurse,” he explained. “She’s taken care of a lot of these (COVID-19) patients, and she does an excellent job,” Schroyer says.
Replogle and Schroyer both say they’ve been humbled by the outpouring of support from the community, from uplifting messages written on sidewalks and in cards and children’s drawings to people making masks and surgical hats for the hospital.
“It’s just people helping people,” Replogle says. “That’s how we are going to get through this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.