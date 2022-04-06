ANDERSON — Next year is an important one for Madison County as it will mark the 200th anniversary of its creation.
Madison County was authorized by the Indiana General Assembly on Jan. 4, 1823, and was formally organized Nov. 10, 1823.
It was one of five counties approved for organization that year, in addition to Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks and Johnson.
The name was part of the act that created the county named for President James Madison, who served from 1809 to 1817.
The Madison County commissioners on Tuesday named state Sen. Tim Lanane to create a commission to organize events.
“It will be an exciting project,” Lanane said Wednesday. “It’s a major project and will be interesting to review the 200 years of the county’s history.”
Lanane said the bicentennial is a worthy celebration to look not only at the county’s history but where does Madison County go in the future.
“I want it to be an inclusive celebration,” he said. “It has to be about every part of the county and all the unique communities.
“It’s a good time to look at the county’s history."
Lanane said he is reviewing the events from 1973 when Madison County celebrated its 150th birthday.
“I’m going to put together a committee that is inclusive of all the citizens of the county."
County Historian Steve Jackson said the Madison County Historical Society is already planning events for 2023, with the first taking place in January.
“We’re meeting weekly to plan our events,” he said. “I envision a yearlong celebration with many of the events taking place in the summer."
Jackson agreed with Lanane that the bicentennial should include every part of the county and the communities and organizations, such as all the school systems.
“It has to include everyone.”
Jackson has provided Lanane with documentation about the events that took place in 1973.
“We only get one shot at this,” he said. “We will help Tim (Lanane) all we can.”
Jackson explained that Madison County was originally part of Knox County, which extended from the territorial capital of Vincennes to the Ohio and Michigan borders.
He said when Indiana was forming as a state, most of the counties were first formed in the southern portion of the state and advanced northward.
“Madison County is right about at the midpoint,” Jackson said. “Indiana has 92 counties, and Madison County was the 45th county organized.”