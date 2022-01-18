INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University Health has given an $8.75 million grant to Ivy Tech Community College to expand its nursing program and increase student enrollment.
Ivy Tech will use the money to pay faculty and recruit staff, buy equipment and fund support services for students, the two organizations said Tuesday in a joint announcement.
Indianapolis-based Ivy Tech graduates more than 1,300 associate-degree nursing students each year, more than any other Indiana nursing school. It offers nursing programs at 18 of its 19 campuses, and plans to start a program at the remaining campus, in Hamilton County, next year, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
"This grant will be a huge step in helping Ivy Tech meet the needs of our health system partners in a real and practical way," said Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech. "Our ability to educate nurses and keep them in our state will create real value for our economy and the health of Indiana."
Ivy Tech administrators have told an Indiana General Assembly panel that the school turned down 300 qualified applicants last year because it didn't have enough spots for them.
Indianapolis-based IU Health, with 16 hospitals around the state, said it made the grant to try to ease a severe shortage of nurses.
"Our health care systems in Indiana are in critical need of skilled nurses, and Ivy Tech is well-positioned to deliver on this need," Jason Gilbert, chief nurse executive at IU Health said.
