NOBLESVILLE — Ivy Tech Community College is launching its School of Nursing on its Hamilton County campus in January. The Indiana State Board of Nursing recently approved the program.
This will be Ivy Tech's 19th nursing location.
In fall 2021, after approval of Ivy Tech Hamilton County’s campus board and Ivy Tech’s trustees, the college committed $1.75 million to the campus to begin constructing a state-of-the-art healthcare lab that also will house the certified nursing assistant and medical assistant programs.
“We heard from our community that credentialed nurses were a tremendous need in our area,” said Stacy Atkinson, who has a doctorate in adult learning and development and is chancellor of the campus.
“We are extremely proud to help address the public health crisis by adding more credentialed nurses into the pipeline.”
The school will admit 20 students for the upcoming spring semester and 20 students for next fall, with increases in seats to come.
Additionally, the college’s recent partnership with Community Health Network will provide fully paid scholarships for 15 Ivy Tech Hamilton County students to assist with tuition, course materials and clinical resources as part of its Scholars Program.
Other healthcare partners, including Indiana University Health, also have supported the school with donations to increase nursing enrollment.
“Thanks to the leadership of Dr. Atkinson and her team, we will educate even more highly skilled nurses that will meet the workforce demand in the Hamilton County region and the state of Indiana,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president.
Earlier this year, the General Assembly passed HEA 1003 — Nursing Indiana Back to Health, which included provisions that give the college greater ability to expand its nursing programs.
By 2025, Ivy Tech will increase the number of enrolled nursing students by 600. Ivy Tech has the largest associate's degree in nursing program in the nation, annually graduating more than 1,300 nurses (32% of all new registered nurses in Indiana). Ninety percent of those graduates work in Indiana.
Those interested in learning more about Ivy Tech’s School of Nursing may visit the school's site at https://www.ivytech.edu/nursing/index.html.
Indiana Capital Chronicle may be found at www.indianacapitalchronicle.com.