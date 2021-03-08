INDIANAPOLIS — Ivy Tech Community College announced that it will offer its fall semester courses in person across its statewide campuses starting in August.
It will also continue to provide students with multiple course options such as online and flexible delivery modes, including Learn Anywhere, a course delivery method the college further expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By August, it is anticipated that all students who want to be on campus will be able to, based on the current trends with the coronavirus throughout Indiana.
The state’s community college is slowly starting to increase the number of in-person courses, as classes begin later this month and then again in June.
The focus will continue to be on safety for students, employees and the communities, according to a press release sent by Ivy Tech. Should new guidelines from the governor or federal regulations be released, adjustments will be made accordingly. At this time, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required on campus.
“Ivy Tech is committed to offering flexibility so that our students can earn a degree or certificate that allows them to take that next step for a high-wage, high-value career,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann stated in the press release. “We look forward to welcoming our students back to campus over the coming months. We know that for many students, success happens best in an in-person setting and for some programs, it is a must to provide the proper hands-on experience and personal interactions.”
The next spring session begins on March 22 and Ivy Tech expects about 25% of courses being offered in-person. The majority of the community college’s summer courses begin June 7 with the number of face-to-face courses increasing further. The first fall session at Ivy Tech starts Wednesday, Aug. 18.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented challenges around every corner, the continued commitment and innovation of our faculty and staff has allowed us to rethink and restructure how we deliver higher education,” Ivy Tech Provost Kara Monroe said in the release.
The community college continues to serve a student body of more than 150,000 at more than 40 locations, including 18 campuses, and through dual credit in more than 300 high schools across Indiana.
“Transfer is one of the important roles our community college plays to serve Indiana’s thousands of bachelor degree-seeking students," Ellspermann said. "We recognize that many families are still uncomfortable with the residential college environment and experience during this pandemic. Instead of considering an educational break or a delay, students should consider enrolling in a community college.”
