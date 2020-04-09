ANDERSON — As Ivy Tech Community College transitioned to online-only education for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that its hospital beds and personal protective equipment no longer would be needed for clinical instruction at the 53rd Street campus.
Soon after officials made the decision, Ivy Tech-Anderson Chancellor James Willey started fielding calls from local medical facilities, including Community Hospital Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital and Aspire to see whether the school could lend equipment and donate PPE in preparation for a surge of COVID-19 patients.
“Since we run a dental clinic and run dental hygiene and nursing assistant programs, we do have some of that,” Willey said. “We gave away as much as we possibly could to them.”
On Thursday, Community Hospital workers picked up 14 beds, 14 bedside tables and two gurneys from the school for a COVID-19 treatment area expansion.
“It really comes down to ... doing all we can to help our community,” Willey said. “Right now, since we’re not doing clinicals and using these supplies, it’s better to use the equipment this way.”
In addition, Ivy Tech Anderson’s campus is consolidating its 3-D printers with those from other parts of the state at the Muncie campus, where they will be used to produce up to 6,000 face shields each week for healthcare providers.
Bringing all the equipment to one site reduces the number of people necessary to run it, thereby diminishing potential exposure to the coronavirus.
Based on projections created by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Indiana’s COVID-19 daily death count is expected to reach its peak, in terms of the number of ICU beds and ventilators it will need, on April 17.
As the United States watched China go into lockdown and Italy become ravaged by COVID-19, hospital officials around the nation, including in Indiana, expected a severe shortage of beds for upwards of 200,000 patients needing treatment for the viral illness.
Gov. Eric Holcomb reported that the state now has about three times as many ventilators and intensive care unit beds as statistical models have predicted it will need.
Community Hospital is one of many hospitals in the state that are adding treatment areas in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak here.
Beth Tharp, president of Community Hospital Anderson, said she was grateful for the beds provided by Ivy Tech.
“As we have been preparing for a surge in patients, the beds donated by Ivy Tech will help ease our burden in sourcing and purchasing,” she said.
“So many organizations and community members have stepped up to rally behind us, and we are so grateful. From the hospital beds to thousands of homemade masks, to the children’s artwork we are receiving, we have received support from individuals and businesses all across the community.”
Clayton Whitson, president of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said he wasn’t surprised by Ivy Tech’s generosity. He’s seen the spirit of giving from others throughout Madison County, including Oakley Brothers brewery, which is making hand sanitizer it gives away for free, and Purdue Polytechnic, which has offered to produce face shields.
“I really think this speaks volumes about the type of people we have here in Madison County. Not everyone has this kind of commitment where people work for the common good,” Whitson said.
He also has seen an increase in giving to food pantries as COVID-19 shut down businesses and left residents without income to buy necessities.
“A large portion of Madison County was living paycheck to paycheck. A lot of our companies are making it to where they can have access to healthy foods,” Whitson said.
