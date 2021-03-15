ANDERSON — For those in the Madison County community who knew Jack Scott, his great sense of humor will be remembered.
Scott died Friday at the age of 85, and his friends and family said Monday he will be missed.
Scott practiced law in Anderson for several decades and at one time served as the editor of the former Anderson Herald.
His law office in the former Anderson Banking Co. building was filled with Republican Party and Indiana University memorabilia.
His son John said his dad was one of a kind.
“You measure a person’s life by their friends and family,” John Scott said. “He never met a stranger and those that knew him became huge friends of his.”
John Scott said his dad would send his sons letters with nuggets of wisdom.
“He would always say 'hi' and smile at people on the street,” he said. “He was always trying to make their day brighter.”
“My dad was a one-in-a-million type of guy,” John Scott said. “He was a jovial guy that had an infectious laugh.”
Two of Scott’s closest friends for decades commented on his sense of humor and his willingness to help a friend in need.
Attorney Patrick Cunningham shared an office with Scott since 1964.
“He had the best sense of humor,” Cunningham said. “He was great to be around.
“I worked with him for 37 years and I always told him he never made a Republican of me,” he said.
Jack loved Indiana University and watched every Indiana Pacers game, Cunningham said.
“He was just a great guy,” he said.
Cunningham said Scott was a lifelong Republican and was very conservative.
“I loved the guy,” he said.
Local attorney Mike Lacey first met Scott at the 1974 Republican State Convention when his father served as township chairman.
“He became a lifelong friend to me,” he said. “To say Jack was a character doesn’t do him justice. He had the finest sense of humor of anyone I ever met. It’s a trait all of us need.”
Lacey said he used to hide under Scott’s desk to get a "jump" out of him, a trick that would also take place at Scott's office at the newspaper.
He said something would always happen on many trips to Michigan.
“It made you fall to the ground laughing,” he said.
Lacey said Scott had a reputation of being fiscally conservative but if he knew you he would give the shirt off his back.
“You knew where Jack stood on every issue,” Lacey said of Scott’s political leanings. “He loved his country and his family.”
He said when his children were younger Scott would always give them a silver dollar at Halloween.
Lacey said Scott gave Lacey's children nicknames like “two too," which meant there were too many Laceys, and as each child was born they were given similar nicknames.
He said a side of Scott that not many people knew was his involvement in the community, serving for many years on the board for the Red Cross and as president of the former Urban League of Madison County.
Scott was also a founding contributor to the Madison County Community Foundation and a former president of the Madison County Bar Association.
“He will be sorely missed,” Lacey said.
