ANDERSON — An inmate at the Madison County Jail has been accused of sexual battery on another inmate.
Cameron Bloyd, 27, 1800 block of East Fifth Street, is charged with a Level 6 felony charge of sexual battery for touching another inmate’s genitals or buttocks.
Bond was set at $5,000 on Thursday by Criminal Magistrate Mike Withers.
According to court documents, Bloyd was in the detox cell on May 5 with another inmate.
Video surveillance footage showed the other inmate lying on the floor and covered with a blanket. Bloyd was observed touching his own genital area, using his foot to touch the buttocks of the other inmate.
Bloyd eventually was shown lying behind the other inmate and touching the second inmate with his genitals.
Correctional officers eventually entered the detox area and separated and isolated the two inmates.
During an interview Bloyd said the other inmate said he was “gay” and admitted the second inmate was heavily intoxicated on methamphetamine.
Bloyd told investigators the other inmate kept “giving him signals” and that he was turned on.
The probable cause affidavit states the inmate was severely intoxicated to the point that consent could not be given.
Bloyd has three pending cases in two different Madison County courts.
He is charged with a Level 6 felony charge of theft in one case; a Level 5 felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charge of theft in a second case; and a Level 6 felony charge of residential entry in the third.
