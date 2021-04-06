Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 253, total in custody 306.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jabryce Tynelle Jones, 20, 200 block of East Cowing Drive, Muncie. Booked 12:10 p.m. Friday, three counts failure to appear.
• Stacy Dawn White, 38, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:49 p.m. Friday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Morgan Marie Kosmicki, 25, 5000 block of Linden Street, Anderson. Booked 5:12 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 42, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 7:28 p.m. Friday, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and invasion of privacy.
• Antonio Janil Thompson, 30, 500 block of West 33rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:11 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Fitzgerald D. Fuller, 57, 2700 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:24 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Benjamin Lee Brewer, 38, 1300 block of Congress Street, Middletown. Booked 12:03 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jermey Allen Whetsel, 30, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:27 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Steven Dewayne Taylor, 31, 600 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Cedric Darnell McGrady, 38, 2100 block of South Madison Avenue. Booked 1:55 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Maddison Diane Hoke, 26, 100 block of West Beech Lane, Alexandria. Booked 3:51 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dillon Michael Watson, 21, 1800 block of Rosewood Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:12 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Rachel Leah Roy-Bales, 40, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 9:52 a.m. Saturday, residential entry.
• Amy Marie Grimmett, 34, 1500 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:14 a.m. Saturday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and three counts violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Kristen Leigh Zeis Holbrook, 28, 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 6:12 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Jeffery Jarod Neal, 30, 400 block of East North Main Street, Summitville. Booked 7:50 p.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear.
• Kerwin Jaowan Cole, 39, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Farion Holt Jr., 25, first block of West 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:18 a.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Donald Jeff Akin, 67, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:06 a.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct; public intoxication; resisting law enforcement; possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Michelle Jean White, 51, 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Booked 5:23 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication and disorderly conduct
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 42, homeless. Booked 5:51 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and criminal mischief with property damage less than $750.
• Tamea Mon'E Hollingsworth, 25, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 6:56 a.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Kiondra Zhane Nunn, 26, 1800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Sunday, battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Katrina Heather Owens, 36, 300 block of South Pearl Street, Pendleton. Booked 12:07 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• James Douglas Foutch, 48, first block of Cambridge Court, Anderson. Booked 3:26 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Trenton Wade Patterson, 46, 600 block of East Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 11:36 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Stacee Nickole Branum, 23, 200 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:47 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Adam Essex, 40, 11800 block of Tapp Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:25 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and reckless driving.
• Jeanetta Kay Eckhoff, 48, 2800 block of Linda Lane, Muncie. Booked 5 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Javier Lemar Jermayne Armstrong, 23, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:53 p.m. Sunday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention, theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft of conversion, theft with a value up to $750 and violation of suspended sentence.
• Juan Manuel Duran, 51, 2000 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Sunday, intimidation and battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• William Vernon Myers, 64, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:44 p.m. Sunday, habitual lifetime traffic offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.