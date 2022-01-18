The Herald Bulletin
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Friday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 23, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 a.m. Friday, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Kody Wayne Riddle, 30, 700 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Brandon Jerome Lightfoot, 37, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Dontay T. Brown, 28, 4500 block of Payton Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:34 p.m. Friday, residential entry.
• Lana Lynne Bell, 54, 9800 block of West County Road 975 North, Middletown. Booked 10:25 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jessickia Danielle Marie Ash, 31, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Saturday, criminal mischief with property damage less than $750, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Dazhea Monique Dies, 26, 3600 block of Oakland Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:59 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Zachary Adam Clabaugh, 29, first block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 3:09 a.m. Saturday, bond revocation; contempt of court, child support; auto theft; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Edward Phillips, 41, 2400 block of East 300 North, Anderson. Booked 3:51 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Christopher Michael Moles, 44, 2000 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 9:39 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court, child support.
• Xavier Octavious Allison, 28, 500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:48 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Sean Pickel, 22, 2300 block of East Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:55 p.m. Saturday, auto theft.
• Austin Joseph Welling, 24, 1000 block of Washington Parkway, Elwood. Booked 7:37 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Anthony Jay Carter, 47, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 7:56 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, violation of probation and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Sean T. Barnard, 2500 block of East County Road 100 North Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Sean T. Barnard, 36, 8200 block of South Rising Sun Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:59 p.m. Saturday, battery with a deadly weapon, residential entry, kidnapping and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Andrew Christopher Cunningham, 35, 200 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 12:46 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Jacob Dale Hudson, 34, 200 block of Delaware Street, Frankton. Booked 2:16 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe, operation with controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• James Ray Hill Jr., 33, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Amanda Jean Delph, 42, 4800 block of East Ind. 67, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, domestic battery and confinement.
• Lacey Mariah Sue Reynolds, 26, 200 block of North Manifold, Ingalls. Booked 1:24 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, operator never licensed and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years,
• Kaylee Louise Neese, 27, 500 block of North Short 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:32 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and resisting law enforcement.
