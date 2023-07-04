These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Christopher Michael Jones, 34, 4000 block of Suzan Drive, Anderson, booked at 9:02 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Cody Jack Martin, 37, 700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:43 a.m. Friday, two counts of violation of drug court.
Jeremiah Dan Deane, 40, Westfield, booked at 12:57 p.m. Friday, contempt of court.
Jeffrey Ryan Anderson, 49, Muncie, booked at 4:59 p.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Jose Antonio Rodriguez Jr., 27, 1800 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson, booked at 5:12 p.m. Friday, pointing a firearm, intimidation with a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
Tarrence Lee Barrett, 19, Chesterfield, booked at 7:38 p.m. Friday, two counts of rape and sexual battery.
Myles Alexander Garrett, 29, 1200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:38 p.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and neglect of a dependent.
Joseph Alexander Dorion, 28, Alexandria, booked at 8:22 p.m. Friday, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of sanctions and probation violation.
Tequilla Janisa Lee Simpson, 37, Alexandria, booked at 8:36 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Michael W. Simpson Jr., 47, Alexandria, booked at 8:36 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Lawrence Eugene Brackin II, 40, Indianapolis, booked at 11:23 p.m. Friday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.
Shaun Paul Bremer, 44, address unknown, booked at 3:42 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, battery and hold for another jurisdiction.
Carl Wayne Holten, 55, 2400 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:24 p.m. Saturday, two counts of battery.
Tom Cassova Cody, 34, 1300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 5:23 p.m. Saturday, two counts of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.
Brandon Leroy Roberts, 34, Fairmount, booked at 9:26 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Matthew Jon Earlywine, 42, 2499 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 12:59 p.m. Sunday, violation of sanctions.
Clinton Howard Hunter II, 32, 1000 block of Robin Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:34 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Tamara Jean Cullum, 61, Alexandria, booked at 6 p.m. Sunday, stalking.
Edward Lloyd Wright, 57, Alexandria, booked at 8:57 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of a dependent, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Jesse Jordan Boyer, 18, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson, booked at 10 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Ivan Roy Embry, 52, 100 block of Jackson Street, booked at 1:20 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, confinement, interference with reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy and probation violation.