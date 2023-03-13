These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Eric Christopher Corn, 31, 1700 block of Mockingbird Lane, Anderson, booked at 10:07 a.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
Andrew Christopher Cunningham, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 11:15 a.m. Friday, violation of work release.
Christopher Jerrod Harmon, 39, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:27 p.m. Friday, auto theft and probation violation.
Timothy Dean Foster, 62, 600 block of North Sycamore Street, Anderson, booked at 2:06 p.m. Friday, two counts of court commitment.
Trevon Aaron Carter, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 2:25 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Brandon Ray Montgomery, 30, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:48 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
David Shane King, 45, Ingalls, booked at 3:48 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence and two counts of violation of adult day reporting.
Willie Edward Johnson, 54, 1300 block of West Third Street, Anderson, booked at 11:34 p.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
Thomas Christopher Hart, 44, Alexandria, booked at 12:59 a.m. Saturday, two counts of domestic battery and two counts of confinement.
Michael Wayne Etter, 34, Springfield, booked at 1:23 a.m. Saturday, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and operator never licensed.
Jerrica Lee Dodge, 32, 4700 block of Clearview Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:09 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Cortini Anne Broadus, 31, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 4:31 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Brandon Michael Broadus, 30, 800 block of Deerfield Road, Anderson, booked at 4:38 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Kyle Mason Hughes, 25, Pendleton, booked at 7:58 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.
Jeremiah John Davis, 47, 200 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 11:50 p.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
Sandra Sue Blakley, 65, Elwood, booked at 6:59 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Angela Kayleen Sandman, 39, Elwood, booked at 7:42 a.m. Sunday, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, invasion of privacy and two counts of probation violation.
Lincoln Gabriel Anderson, 31, Alexandria, booked at 8:11 a.m. Sunday, possession of a legend drug and minor possessing alcohol.
Grant Michael Lashure, 28, Elwood, booked at 8:59 a.m. Sunday, probation violation.
Lee Francis Fisher, 43, South Bend, booked at 1:51 p.m. Sunday, court commitment.
Christopher Alan Powers, 44, 800 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 2:33 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of failure to appear.