Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail from Sunday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Preston James Buckner, 27, 1800 block of East Fairlawn Way, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Stacie Renee Leever, 46, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 6:31 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and violation of probation.
• Bridgette Marie Abbott, 36, 100 block of South Pennsylvania Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:32 p.m. Sunday, possession of syringe.
• Jessica Lynn Lee, 42, 800 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:51 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and false informing/reporting.
• Rueben Jamal Grant, 33, 1200 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked 9:53 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and criminal mischief with less than $750 property damage.
• Travis Michael Hendrix, 24, 400 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Monday, escape/violating home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750, violation of in-home detention, identity deception, false reporting and operator never licensed.
• Lindsie Leri Kalisz, 33, 300 block of Harlan Boulevard, Markleville. Booked 6:01 a.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000, trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin Dwayne Burks, 35, 2000 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Monday, molest of a child 14 or younger and confinement.
• Tony Lamar Thompson, 36, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Ricardo D Acosta, 39. 200 block of North East Street, Arcadia. Booked 11:46 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Quinton DeTaun Bullock, 31, 9100 block of West Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:50 a.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Christopher Joseph Hobbs, 32, 3200 block of East 300 North, Anderson. Booked 3:52 p.m. Monday, violation of in-home detention.
• Sterling Hunter Armstrong, 30, 300 block of East South G Street, Gas City. Booked 4:13 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Caitlyn Alexandra Fernandez Duarte, 24, 700 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Jaime Lynn Abbott, 45, 1500 block of South Ind. 37, Elwood. Booked 10:47 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct.
• Cris Laron Greer, 30, 1900 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:53 p.m. Monday, operator never licensed; two counts failure to appear; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• David D. Chambers Jr., 31, 5600 block of Grand Vista Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Jeffrey Lee Cole, 50, 1500 block of South Branson, Marion. Booked 2:54 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft and operator never licensed.
• Kay Frances Grasso, 35, homeless. Booked 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.
• Melissa Beth Faulstich, 52, 500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a legend drug or precursor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and neglect of dependent/child.
• Mark Bradley Maddox, 50, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, arson of a dwelling.
• Chad Michael Gray, 21, 300 block of Edgewood Place East, Anderson. Booked 5:32 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Jody Marie Pohl, 37, 3300 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Brian Lee Kaylor, 32, 1300 block of West Ind. 32, Yorktown. Booked 3:17 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dustin Dale Smith, 39, 100 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Hailyana Justine Moles, 21, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify self when stopped for an infraction/ordinance and operator never licensed.