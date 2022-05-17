Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 246, total in custody 374.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tysha Nicole Cummings, 29, 500 block of Lonsvale Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:47 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 33, 900 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:25 a.m. Thursday, escape/violation of home detention and operator never licensed.
• Jessica Erin Elliott, 36,1500 block of North County Road 500 East, Anderson. Booked 12:56 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Mark Ryan Martin, 42, 200 block of Easdt 75th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:37 p.m. Thursday, three counts violation of re-entry court,.
• Julie Anne Adams, 31, 3600 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 5:37 p.m. Thursday, intimidation and criminal trespass.
• Caleb Burke Moe, 30, 1000 block of Washington Parkwauy, Elwood. Booked 7:39 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and invasion of privacy.
• Justin Alfred Haynie, 37, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:33 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Chloe Rene Warner, 22, 100 block of West Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:58 p.m. Thursday, operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Christine Lynn Swisher, 43, 200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:29 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Telly Shawn Hardin, 47, first block of Plum Street, Chesterfield. Booked 12:29 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Vaughntrez Christopher Fields, 25, 2800 block of Deerfield Run Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Benjamin Lee Johnson, 67, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Cody Michael Short, 28, 400 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 8:42 A.M. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• James Irvin Fishe, 57, 2900 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:46 a.m. Friday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
• Lorenzo Malacha Wells Jr., 30, 2600 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:49 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear, sec offender failing to have an Indiana driver’s license or identification, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Matthew Andrew Morris, 38, 700 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:26 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• David Lee Boylen, 38, 7800 block of Wysong Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 11:47 a.m. Friday, intimidation.
• David Ray Shirley Jr., 4500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:56 p.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official.
• Bridgette Marie Abbott, 37, 800 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:23 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jorge Luis Gracia, 26, 100 block of West Oak Street, Alexandria. Booked 8:24 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Lee Harris, 45, 9900 block of West 400 North, Noblesville. Booked 9:08 p.m. Friday, two counts domestic battery and two counts disorderly conduct.
• Elijah Lu Ramsey, 400 block of Walnut Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:45 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Maria Lee Watson, 39, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, escape/violation of home detention, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and violation of suspended sentence.
• Kaleb Allen Williams, 27, 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jason Edward Simmons, 47, 3000 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Kate Lyn Harless, 27, 2100 block of East Indiana 38, Markleville. Booked 2:33 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Tracey Lee Simmons, 48, homeless. Booked 2:56 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Tia Marie Tomlin, 39, 2800 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:09 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation, possession of a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement.
• Brian Eugene Pierce, 38, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 7:12 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear, invasion of privacy and criminal trespass.
• James Kenneth Johnson II, 53, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:31 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Timothy Ray Nails, 33, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:25 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ashley June Price, 36, 1000 block of South County Road 600 West, Daleville. Booked 10 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Starla Mayreese Dates, 19, 1500 block of Nicol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:34 p.m. Saturday, battery with serious bodily injury.
• Tran Win Hudson, 34, 3200 block of Ripple Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:58 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Richard Allen, 24, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:56 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Blake Alexander Rentas, 16, 3900 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 12:20 a.m. Sunday, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person, firearm theft and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Terrie Ann Looper, 43, 2100 block of North County Road 975 West, Markleville. Booked 2:54 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Gary Edward Shaw, 47, 7200 block of West 200 South, Lapel. Booked 8:64 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Dakota Allen Boyle, 21, 1400 block of Wilson Street, Boonville. Booked 7:12 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Donnie Jermaine Smith, 45, 2200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 amd .15.
• Kelsey Jewel Kepner, 25, 2800 block of West Mercer Lane, Pendleton. Booked 7:40 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Matthew David Fields-Stone, 32, 600 block of East Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:46 a.m. Monday, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Shelton Larry New, 52, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:54 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.