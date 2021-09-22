Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 228; total in custody, 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Luke David Freiburger, 24, 100 block of North Meridian Street, Ingalls. Booked 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jean H. Antoine, 41, 4200 block of Majestic Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 8:54 a.m. Tuesday, trafficking with an inmate; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; official misconduct; possession of a handgun without a license; and false/counterfeit/altered handgun license.
• Kevin Russell Jackson, 39, 9500 block of West 500 North, Elwood. Booked 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, burglary and auto theft.
• Shaun Mario Wells, 44, 10600 block of North County Road 300 East, Alexandria. Booked 11:25 a.m. Tuesday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug; two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; maintaining a common nuisance, alcohol; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; and violation of driving conditions.
• Aaron James Berry, 31, 500 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Richard T.C. Lester, 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Marrion Jaray Robertson, 23, 2900 block of Forest Manor Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Joshua Ishmael Logan, 29, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tywonn Dewhite Miller, 38, 800 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:18 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Austin Derrik Hahn,27, 100 block North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Danielle Mariah Fredrick, 26, 9700 block of South County Road 400 East, Markleville. Booked 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Theresa Ann Williams, 47, 1600 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Joshua Lee Barbee, 32, 2000 block of North County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry.
• Thomas Michael Behrmann, 59, 1200 block of East Sigler Street, Frankton. Booked 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Rebecca R. Bibbs
