Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 248, total in custody 209.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christian Anderson, 27, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:30 a.m. Monday, domestic battery on a person younger than 14 by a person older than 18 and strangulation.
• Shonne Christopher Swearingen, 44, 2200 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 2:34 p.m. Monday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Anthony Jason Boggan, 43, 1500 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Timothy Frank Yarberry Jr., 28, 3900 block of East Indiana 232, Anderson. Booked 6:19 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Dustin Anthony Wheatley, 32, 30700 Turner Road, Fort Bragg, South Carolina. Booked 8:02 p.m. Monday, child molesting and two counts of sex crime, child molest.
• James Cameron Remington, 40, 1600 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 8:17 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Thomas George Murphy, 35, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:41 p.m. Monday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery on a person younger than 14 by a person older than 18 and strangulation, strangulation, invasion of privacy and confinement.
• Edward Michael Smith, 29, 1700 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 10:56 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Michael Leon Edmonson, 56, 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:38 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Shane Tyler Mikesell, 29, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Troy Lee Earlywine, 42, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Community Corrections.
