The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Total in custody: 421. Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Monday: 297.
• Chustin Ryan Key, 19, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 8:51 a.m. Sunday, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and public intoxication.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 47, homeless. Booked 9:20 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Garrett Lewis Stowe, 22, 3100 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 9:30 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater.
• William Tyler Dunlap, 20, 600 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 9:37 a.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 or greater and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
• Brittiany John Luttrell, 40, 300 block of Olive Street, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Sunday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Megan Lavaughn Henderson, 31, 2100 block of South 24th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:46 p.m. Sunday, theft.
• Karen Marie Brown, 38, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 6:40 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jennifer Nicole Johnson, 36, 100 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked 7:33 a.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Jonathan Jason Matthews, 28, 200 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:23 a.m. Monday, robbery and domestic battery.
• Jesse Lee Austin, 29, 1900 block of East 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, forgery, driving while suspended, prior and failure to appear.
• Nicholas Scott Campbell, 21, 3800 block of East County Road 650 North, Alexandria. Booked 5:08 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Bailey James Morgan, 20, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 5:23 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended, prior.
• Thomas Joseph Lacy Jr., 54, 8900 block of East 21st Street, Indianapolis. Booked 6:07 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic offender and invasion of privacy.
Jail Log is published daily in The Herald Bulletin.
