ANDERSON — A witness testified Tuesday that she deposited money into the jail account of a murder eyewitness at the request of the man accused of the murder.
Tywaine Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding eyewitness Marcus Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 2400 block of Lincoln Street.
Perry is on trial in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on charges of murder and attempted murder. The state is expected to rest its case Wednesday.
During the trial, eyewitness Prickett told jurors that a letter sent to the judge in 2019 stating he couldn’t identify Conn’s assailant wasn’t true.
He said Perry asked him to send the letter, and Prickett copied and signed a letter Perry wrote. Prickett later recanted the disclosure in the letter to investigators.
The state called Reina Lopez to testify Tuesday. She stated she was a friend of Perry’s for six years.
While being questioned by Deputy Prosecutor Jesse Miller, Lopez said she visited Perry at the Madison County Jail and talked to him several times by telephone.
Miller asked Lopez if she ever deposited money into Prickett’s commissary account at the jail, and Lopez said she couldn’t recall.
Lopez was asked if she knew the name of Marcus through telephone conversations and denied it.
She said it’d be a surprise to her if the recorded telephone calls from the jail with Perry mentioned the name of Prickett.
When asked if hearing the recorded conversation would help her recall it, Lopez said it wouldn’t.
On the recorded telephone call played to the jury, Lopez accepts a call from Perry from the jail.
“I dropped the money off to that Marcus man,” Lopez is heard stating on the recording.
She insisted that she didn’t remember the telephone call but added it was her voice.
Lopez was not questioned by defense attorneys.
The state also called George Hendrick, who was in the Madison County Jail in November 2019, sharing a bunk area with a “skinny, white man.”
“Some guys were going to jump him,” Hendrick testified. “My bunk mate was scared and left the cell.”
Hendrick said he couldn’t remember his cellmate’s name but previously identified Prickett’s picture when questioned by Anderson Police Department detective Cliff Cole.
Hendrick said he never saw a letter and had never seen Perry in the jail.
Concerning a photograph of a Nov. 12, 2019, church service at the jail, the defense showed Cole the picture in which Perry and Prickett were not seated together when they allegedly discussed the letter to the court.
Cole testified Tuesday at the end of the recording of the church service that Perry and Prickett can be seen having a short conversation.
