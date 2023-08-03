 Skip to main content
‘Cabby’s Cave’

Jasper's historic gym, once pegged for demolition, now community centerpiece

Cabby ONeill gym 12.jpg

Many photos of Cabby O'Neill, whom the old Jasper High School gym was named after, hang in the lobby.

The Jasper High School gym still had that new-gym smell when Tommy Tucker scored the first point there in 1939. That point led to the Wildcats’ first win inside the gym when they defeated rival Huntingburg 31-29 in overtime.

And that first win launched one of the most storied coaching careers in Indiana’s early days of basketball.

Today, the freestanding facility near downtown Jasper is named after Leo “Cabby” O’Neill, who took the coaching reins the year the gym opened and steered the Wildcats to a state champion title in 1949.

Under O’Neill’s watch, the team earned eight consecutive sectional crowns during the school’s tenure hosting the tournament from 1941 to 1951. The Indiana basketball hall of famer won over 80% of his games (179-32) during his 12-year coaching career and still holds the record for most wins in Jasper history.

That renowned career is honored today on the court, where a large replica of O’Neill’s iconic signature is emblazoned across two sections of hardwood.

For Terry Tucker, the history housed in that hardwood is personal. After all, it was his uncle who scored that first point after the 17,000-square-foot gym opened in 1939. The full account of that shot has still never been reported.

“My uncle was really laid back,” Tucker said. “He was a nice guy, but you had to work on him to get him to tell stories.”

Cabby ONeill gym 04.jpg

The opening game program from 1939 hangs on a wall of the Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.

Construction of the building was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, which funded projects to help lift the nation of the Great Depression. The program paid for around half of the $100,000 facility.

Terry Tucker joined the team in the 1970s, when O’Neill was the district’s athletic director. Even then, more than two decades after his coaching tenure, the impact of his progressive style could still be felt.

O’Neill was one of the first to employ a zone defense, Tucker explained, and was an early advocate of the fastbreak offense.

“He was a little bit ahead of his time, quite honestly,” Tucker said. “He played a lot of zone defense, and that was not common.”

O’Neill had his off-the-court tricks, too.

Visiting teams always sat beside Jasper’s pep band, Tucker noted. That, combined with the deafening cheers from the 3,200-capacity bleachers, sometimes forced the opposition into the middle of the court during timeouts just to hear the coach.

In 1972, the Jasper cheer block got fired up at Cabby O'Neill Gym.

Those tactics, and O’Neill’s growing reputation as a hard-to-beat coach, led other schools to resentfully call the gym “Cabby’s Cave.”

That first year, O’Neill coached Paul James Hoffman, who went on to play at Purdue University before being selected in the inaugural year of the NBA draft in 1947 by the Baltimore Bullets.

The gym held its legendary status until 1977, when the high school moved to a new location and the facility became part of the middle school.

During that time, the large windows that once steamed up during packed Friday night games were covered. The drop-ceiling was removed, exposing the metal cross-beams and domed roof.

Cabby ONeill gym 16.jpg

Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.

But all the history nearly came crashing down in 2009, when the school board voted to demolish the middle school and considered also tearing down the gym. That led to an all-out effort by Tucker and others to save the storied facility from the wrecking ball.

“There were people who were happy we were doing it,” Tucker said. “Others accused us of living in the past and thinking with our hearts instead of our heads.”

The volunteers spent two months developing a plan to salvage the structure, and the board agreed to allow the group to refurbish the gym.

Today, after a $300,000 renovation, the facility is still owned by the school district and often used as a practice space. It also houses YMCA and parks programs, youth tournaments and community events like the town’s German-heritage festival Strassenfest.

PHOTOS: Cabby O'Neill Gym

The main foyer area serves as a kind of museum, where historic photos, plaques and letter jackets tell the story of O’Neill and the players who brought the gym to life over the decades. What’s believed to be O’Neill’s original desk is also housed in his former office.

Tucker said saving a central piece of the town’s history is important, but the renovation was really a matter of keeping a well-maintained gym standing to provide another venue for the community.

That foresight paid off in 2011, when the roof of the high school’s current gym collapsed following a heavy rain. For the next two years, the more than 70-year-old Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium was again the Wildcats’ homecourt.

For Bob Waddell, who formerly owned a sporting goods store in Jasper and today helps take care of the facility, seeing the gym used those two years transported him back to sixth grade. That’s when he remembers catching a case of Hoosier hysteria after going to his first game in 1954.

A photo of the 1949 state champs from Jasper and newspaper articles hang in the lobby of the Cabby O’Neill Gym. O’Neill, the team’s coach, is far left on the top row. More photos from the historic Jasper Gym can be found with this story online.

“I remember just walking in and the band was playing and you smelled the popcorn,” he said. “It was just crazy.”

After all these years, that feeling Waddell found inside the gym has never really left. Now, he’s glad it’s still standing so the next generation can glimpse a small part of the golden age of Indiana basketball.

“These guys who played back then, in our eyes, were rock stars,” he said.

