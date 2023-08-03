Jasper's historic gym, once pegged for demolition, now community centerpiece

Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939 to 1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
As this banner in Cabby O'Neill Gym attests, the Jasper Wildcats won more than their share of championships.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
All eyes were on the ball at tip off of a game in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
Jasper students extolled (Wild)Cat Power in 1969 at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In the 1970s, cheerleaders stoked Jasper school spirit at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In 1949, Jasper won the state championship.
Photo provided
Cabby O'Neill's desk still sits in his namesake gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School State Championship basketball team. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A newspaper article showing Cabby O'Neill standing with a plaque memorializing him as the namesake of the old gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It took 10 straight tournament game victories for the Jasper Wildcats to win the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A player rises for a shot during the early days of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Jasper Wildcats won the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
This clock is shielded from errant basketballs in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Jasper letterman's jacket hangs on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
An old photo of Cabby O’Neill Gym, which served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Photo provided
The opening game program from 1939 hangs on a wall of the Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The signature of locally legendary Coach Cabby O'Neill is emblazoned on the floor of the gym that bears his name in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old photos and other memorabilia hang in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A framed photo of the 1949 state champs hangs in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A large crowd watches as a player swishes a free throw during a game at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper. Opponents referred to the facility as "Cabby's Cave," given the home-court advantage enjoyed by the Wildcats.
Photo provided
Many photos of Cabby O'Neill, whom the old Jasper High School gym was named after, hang in the lobby.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A photo of the 1949 state champs from Jasper and newspaper articles hang in the lobby of the Cabby O’Neill Gym. O’Neill, the team’s coach, is far left on the top row. More photos from the historic Jasper Gym can be found with this story online.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
In 1972, the Jasper cheer block got fired up at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
The locker room and office areas of Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
topical
‘Cabby’s Cave’
Jasper's historic gym, once pegged for demolition, now community centerpiece
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939 to 1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
As this banner in Cabby O'Neill Gym attests, the Jasper Wildcats won more than their share of championships.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
All eyes were on the ball at tip off of a game in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
Jasper students extolled (Wild)Cat Power in 1969 at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In the 1970s, cheerleaders stoked Jasper school spirit at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In 1949, Jasper won the state championship.
Photo provided
Cabby O'Neill's desk still sits in his namesake gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School State Championship basketball team. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A newspaper article showing Cabby O'Neill standing with a plaque memorializing him as the namesake of the old gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It took 10 straight tournament game victories for the Jasper Wildcats to win the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A player rises for a shot during the early days of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Jasper Wildcats won the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
This clock is shielded from errant basketballs in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Jasper letterman's jacket hangs on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
An old photo of Cabby O’Neill Gym, which served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Photo provided
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The signature of locally legendary Coach Cabby O'Neill is emblazoned on the floor of the gym that bears his name in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old photos and other memorabilia hang in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A framed photo of the 1949 state champs hangs in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A large crowd watches as a player swishes a free throw during a game at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper. Opponents referred to the facility as "Cabby's Cave," given the home-court advantage enjoyed by the Wildcats.
Photo provided
The locker room and office areas of Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
The Jasper High School gym still had that new-gym smell when Tommy Tucker scored the first point there in 1939. That point led to the Wildcats’ first win inside the gym when they defeated rival Huntingburg 31-29 in overtime.
And that first win launched one of the most storied coaching careers in Indiana’s early days of basketball.
Today, the freestanding facility near downtown Jasper is named after Leo “Cabby” O’Neill, who took the coaching reins the year the gym opened and steered the Wildcats to a state champion title in 1949.
Under O’Neill’s watch, the team earned eight consecutive sectional crowns during the school’s tenure hosting the tournament from 1941 to 1951. The Indiana basketball hall of famer won over 80% of his games (179-32) during his 12-year coaching career and still holds the record for most wins in Jasper history.
That renowned career is honored today on the court, where a large replica of O’Neill’s iconic signature is emblazoned across two sections of hardwood.
For Terry Tucker, the history housed in that hardwood is personal. After all, it was his uncle who scored that first point after the 17,000-square-foot gym opened in 1939. The full account of that shot has still never been reported.
“My uncle was really laid back,” Tucker said. “He was a nice guy, but you had to work on him to get him to tell stories.”
Construction of the building was part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, which funded projects to help lift the nation of the Great Depression. The program paid for around half of the $100,000 facility.
Terry Tucker joined the team in the 1970s, when O’Neill was the district’s athletic director. Even then, more than two decades after his coaching tenure, the impact of his progressive style could still be felt.
O’Neill was one of the first to employ a zone defense, Tucker explained, and was an early advocate of the fastbreak offense.
“He was a little bit ahead of his time, quite honestly,” Tucker said. “He played a lot of zone defense, and that was not common.”
O’Neill had his off-the-court tricks, too.
Visiting teams always sat beside Jasper’s pep band, Tucker noted. That, combined with the deafening cheers from the 3,200-capacity bleachers, sometimes forced the opposition into the middle of the court during timeouts just to hear the coach.
Those tactics, and O’Neill’s growing reputation as a hard-to-beat coach, led other schools to resentfully call the gym “Cabby’s Cave.”
That first year, O’Neill coached Paul James Hoffman, who went on to play at Purdue University before being selected in the inaugural year of the NBA draft in 1947 by the Baltimore Bullets.
The gym held its legendary status until 1977, when the high school moved to a new location and the facility became part of the middle school.
During that time, the large windows that once steamed up during packed Friday night games were covered. The drop-ceiling was removed, exposing the metal cross-beams and domed roof.
But all the history nearly came crashing down in 2009, when the school board voted to demolish the middle school and considered also tearing down the gym. That led to an all-out effort by Tucker and others to save the storied facility from the wrecking ball.
“There were people who were happy we were doing it,” Tucker said. “Others accused us of living in the past and thinking with our hearts instead of our heads.”
The volunteers spent two months developing a plan to salvage the structure, and the board agreed to allow the group to refurbish the gym.
Today, after a $300,000 renovation, the facility is still owned by the school district and often used as a practice space. It also houses YMCA and parks programs, youth tournaments and community events like the town’s German-heritage festival Strassenfest.
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939 to 1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
An old photo of Cabby O’Neill Gym, which served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Photo provided
The opening game program from 1939 hangs on a wall of the Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The signature of locally legendary Coach Cabby O'Neill is emblazoned on the floor of the gym that bears his name in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old photos and other memorabilia hang in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A framed photo of the 1949 state champs hangs in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A large crowd watches as a player swishes a free throw during a game at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper. Opponents referred to the facility as "Cabby's Cave," given the home-court advantage enjoyed by the Wildcats.
Photo provided
Many photos of Cabby O'Neill, whom the old Jasper High School gym was named after, hang in the lobby.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A photo of the 1949 state champs from Jasper and newspaper articles hang in the lobby of the Cabby O’Neill Gym. O’Neill, the team’s coach, is far left on the top row. More photos from the historic Jasper Gym can be found with this story online.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
In 1972, the Jasper cheer block got fired up at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
The locker room and office areas of Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
As this banner in Cabby O'Neill Gym attests, the Jasper Wildcats won more than their share of championships.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
All eyes were on the ball at tip off of a game in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
Jasper students extolled (Wild)Cat Power in 1969 at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In the 1970s, cheerleaders stoked Jasper school spirit at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In 1949, Jasper won the state championship.
Photo provided
Cabby O'Neill's desk still sits in his namesake gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A newspaper article showing Cabby O'Neill standing with a plaque memorializing him as the namesake of the old gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It took 10 straight tournament game victories for the Jasper Wildcats to win the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A player rises for a shot during the early days of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Jasper Wildcats won the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
This clock is shielded from errant basketballs in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Jasper letterman's jacket hangs on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Cabby O'Neill Gym
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym from 1939 to 1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
An old photo of Cabby O’Neill Gym, which served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Photo provided
The opening game program from 1939 hangs on a wall of the Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977. It is named after the coach of the 1949 Jasper High School state championship basketball team.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The signature of locally legendary Coach Cabby O'Neill is emblazoned on the floor of the gym that bears his name in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Old photos and other memorabilia hang in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A framed photo of the 1949 state champs hangs in the lobby of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A large crowd watches as a player swishes a free throw during a game at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper. Opponents referred to the facility as "Cabby's Cave," given the home-court advantage enjoyed by the Wildcats.
Photo provided
Many photos of Cabby O'Neill, whom the old Jasper High School gym was named after, hang in the lobby.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A photo of the 1949 state champs from Jasper and newspaper articles hang in the lobby of the Cabby O’Neill Gym. O’Neill, the team’s coach, is far left on the top row. More photos from the historic Jasper Gym can be found with this story online.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
In 1972, the Jasper cheer block got fired up at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
The locker room and office areas of Cabby O’Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O’Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | CNHI News Service
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
As this banner in Cabby O'Neill Gym attests, the Jasper Wildcats won more than their share of championships.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
All eyes were on the ball at tip off of a game in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
Jasper students extolled (Wild)Cat Power in 1969 at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In the 1970s, cheerleaders stoked Jasper school spirit at Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Photo provided
In 1949, Jasper won the state championship.
Photo provided
Cabby O'Neill's desk still sits in his namesake gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A newspaper article showing Cabby O'Neill standing with a plaque memorializing him as the namesake of the old gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
It took 10 straight tournament game victories for the Jasper Wildcats to win the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia at Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A player rises for a shot during the early days of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Memorabilia on a wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The Jasper Wildcats won the state championship in 1949.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
This clock is shielded from errant basketballs in Cabby O'Neill Gym.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
A Jasper letterman's jacket hangs on the wall of Cabby O'Neill Gym in Jasper.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Cabby O'Neill Gym served as the Jasper High School Gym 1939-1977.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The main foyer area serves as a kind of museum, where historic photos, plaques and letter jackets tell the story of O’Neill and the players who brought the gym to life over the decades. What’s believed to be O’Neill’s original desk is also housed in his former office.
Tucker said saving a central piece of the town’s history is important, but the renovation was really a matter of keeping a well-maintained gym standing to provide another venue for the community.
That foresight paid off in 2011, when the roof of the high school’s current gym collapsed following a heavy rain. For the next two years, the more than 70-year-old Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium was again the Wildcats’ homecourt.
For Bob Waddell, who formerly owned a sporting goods store in Jasper and today helps take care of the facility, seeing the gym used those two years transported him back to sixth grade. That’s when he remembers catching a case of Hoosier hysteria after going to his first game in 1954.
“I remember just walking in and the band was playing and you smelled the popcorn,” he said. “It was just crazy.”
After all these years, that feeling Waddell found inside the gym has never really left. Now, he’s glad it’s still standing so the next generation can glimpse a small part of the golden age of Indiana basketball.
“These guys who played back then, in our eyes, were rock stars,” he said.