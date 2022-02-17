ANDERSON — The three key words for Jean Poole’s business are empower, encourage and elevate.
Those words explain Poole’s journey in life that eventually led to the opening of E Cubed Performance in Anderson in 2019.
Poole, 62, grew up behind Shadeland School and was among the first Black students bused to Northside Middle School in the 1970s.
“I was the first Black cheerleader, ever,” she said from her third-floor office in downtown Anderson. “I went on to be a cheerleader at Anderson High School.”
Poole didn’t want to work at General Motors and attended Indiana University, where she graduated with a degree in marketing and advertising.
After college, she went to work in Chicago for a health care firm in the purchasing department.
The journey took her to Detroit, where she worked for Kraft and eventually to Philadelphia for 16 years, where she started a training program company.
“Training is what I really love,” she said with a smile. “I want to train people to be better.”
Poole returned to Anderson in 2013 and opened the first Black female-owned State Farm agency in Anderson.
She closed that business in 2019 and, for a brief time, hosted the Jean Poole House of Power radio program.
E Cubed Performance was started in 2019, and Poole struggled to build a new business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy.
Poole said she operates a nonprofit organization through the business that has benefited the 765 Project and other local nonprofits.
Her clients have included Anderson Housing Authority, Madison County Central Dispatch and Highway Department, NTN Driveshaft, Burger King and Habitat for Humanity.
The business has been certified to receive government contracts, and Poole is a member of the Indianapolis office of Minority and Women Business Development, National Association of Women Business Owners and Small Business Administration Certified Women Business Owners.
“I provide individual coaching and have a subscription service that benefits new startup businesses to do work with government agencies,” she said. “The biggest challenge is finding the right clients.
“I focus on who people are and what they want to do.”
Poole said throughout her career, she dealt with unconscious bias.
“I faced racism in Chicago,” she said. “I was the only Black person in the room in many meetings. I was promoted every two or three years.”
Poole said when she opened the State Farm agency, people walked in, saw that she wasn’t white, left and canceled.
“I told my staff no problem. We can’t be mad at how people spend their money,” she said. “Let’s find some who want to spend their money with us. I said we are not going to make excuses and fail, but we were going to make a way to be successful.”
Poole said her mother, Neoma, taught her nine children never to see themselves based on sex, race or gender.
“My mother always said to see people the same.”
Poole said her mother didn’t just raise her own children but was involved in the neighborhood.
“She cooked at the Lantern and did day work,” she said of her mother. “Six of her nine children have gotten a college degree.”
Poole said over the past five years, she has noticed that more Black women are making their voices heard in Anderson.
“The world has shifted,” she said. “You have to fit the culture. I always tried to beat people at their game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.