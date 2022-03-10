For the first time since 2009, Anderson High School had a shot at a boys sectional basketball title that would have been its 52nd in the long history of Hoosier Hysteria.
It was not to be. For the third straight year, Mount Vernon knocked AHS out of the tournament.
The Indians settled for a 20-5 overall record, an undefeated North Central Conference season and the first time in years where wins outnumbered losses.
It wasn’t always that way. One doesn’t have to be that old to remember when the Tribe was one of three city public high schools that thoroughly dominated the competition year after year. If it wasn’t the Indians making a run at statewide glory, it was Madison Heights or Highland.
Things would change in the mid-1990s. First, class basketball came on the scene, dividing the field four ways.
The cutthroat Anderson sectional, in which 9,000 screaming fans packed into the Wigwam with hundreds more outside hoping to wangle tickets from fans of the losing schools, became a thing of the past.
Then a shrinking Anderson population resulted in the consolidation of the three public high schools into one.
In theory that should have consolidated an ample talent pool as well. But the exodus of General Motors took more of the population, and new legislation allowing students to transfer out of their districts benefited other schools.
And finally, the addition of private and charter schools into the educational picture added yet another attraction for students and their families.
In particular, Liberty Christian built not only a first-class educational alternative but a formidable athletic program as well.
Class basketball has been a mixed bag. While reconfiguring the competitive factor across Indiana, on the one hand, it’s had an adverse effect on attendance.
But it multiplied the bragging rights now enjoyed by smaller schools around the state, including those in Madison County who have won not only sectional and regional titles but state tournament trophies.
This year, Liberty Christian in Class 1A, is the county’s lone sectional survivor. It’s the Lions’ first sectional win in five years. But six years ago, Liberty won a state championship, the fourth for an Anderson school; the Indians hold the first three trophies, all from back in the single-class era.
The Lions carry a 17-9 record into this weekend’s regional against Blue River at Frankfort.
As for the Indians, despite their sectional loss to Mount Vernon, a resurgence of sorts appears on the horizon.
Four seniors graduate this year, but a promising group of underclassmen, including Ahmere Carson, JaQuan Ingram and Jaylen Murphy, provide hope for a return to prominence of one of the most storied programs in Indiana.
Nemeses such as Mount Vernon demonstrate how educational logistics have developed in Indiana, where the “doughnut” counties surrounding Indianapolis are mushrooming. Once a largely rural school, the Marauders’ enrollment now puts it in Class 4A.
The times, they are a-changin’.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.