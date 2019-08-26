ANDERSON – There will be a change in the management of job training and workforce development in Madison County.
Last week the Region 5 board of directors voted unanimously to terminate the contract with Madison County over the operations of the local JobSource operations.
The responsibilities are being transitioned to Interlocal Assistance, based in Greenfield, that currently oversees the federal grant funding for eight counties.
Since 2005 the Interlocal Association office has contracted with JobSource for the distribution of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding.
Lance Ratliff, executive director of Interlocal Association, said Monday that the contract with JobSource to provide services in Madison County will be terminated within the next 90 days.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said Monday she was disappointed with the decision.
"I have been in contact with state and local officials to better understand the situation and will respond accordingly," she said.
Ratliff said there would be no reduction in services provided to Madison County residents, but there would be a reduction in staffing.
Ratliff explained that since 2015 there has been a 33% reduction in federal funding for Region 5.
Madison County was the only one of the counties where the organization contracted with an outside agency to provide services, he said.
“We’re looking to reduce costs by eliminating duplicate services such as financial accounting and a director and assistant director in Madison County,” Ratliff said.
In July the Madison County commissioners fired JoAnna Collette as director of JobSource and replaced her with former state senator Doug Eckerty.
Ratliff said Eckerty and other staff members, all employees of Madison County, would no longer be paid from the federal grant funding.
Madison County was contracted to provide services through June 30, 2020, in the amount of $973,000.
JobSource currently receives grant funding for the weatherization program and Community Development Block Grant to provide services to low-income people.
“We are going to absorb those responsibilities as a way to reduce costs,” Ratliff said. “There is a continuing trend in the reduction of federal funding.
“The termination of JoAnna Collette was a factor,” he said. “We were not given any advance notice of her termination and no reason was given for her termination.”
The new contract between JobSource and the Interlocal Association was approved last December.
“IA (Interlocal Association) is now at a point where there has been significant leadership and staffing changes with the JobSource organization that were not foreseen with the IA proposal was submitted in December,” Ratliff wrote in a memo to the Region 5 board.
He said the Region 5 board has been discussing the contract's termination for some time.
The employees will no longer be considered employees of Madison County but will now work directly for the Interlocal Association, Ratliff said.
He said Region 5 has not developed a structure for how services in Madison County will be provided starting Dec. 1.
“There will be an interview and selection process,” Ratliff said.
