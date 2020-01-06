ANDERSON — JobSource has secured a grant from Vectren for job training in conjunction with the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program.
Doug Eckerty, director of JobSource, said Vectren, through its community development program, has awarded the Madison County agency a $260,000 grant.
“The funds will be used for job training in Madison County,” he said. “We will work in conjunction with the AAMP (Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program) and other job training programs.”
JobSource has partnered with Anderson and local companies in the AAMP program since its inception.
Eckerty said the Vectren selection committee was impressed by the funding provided to AAMP by the administration of Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr.
He said JobSource is looking to start some additional programs for job training in the county.
JobSource will continue to cover the cost of drug screening for the AAMP participants.
“The AAMP program is paying off,” Eckerty said. “It’s making a big difference for people that were struggling to find a job and for the employers.”
Marc Slayton, deputy director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Vectren was impressed that the mayor was willing to take the risk of providing programs for the training program.
The city provided approximately $220,000 in food and beverage tax revenues for the AAMP in 2019.
There will be six groups of applicants taking part in the program in 2020 with the first training session beginning Feb. 3.
Jennifer Davisson, director of community programs for JobSource, said the agency hopes to start filling the gap for people who are homeless and looking for a place to live.
She said it’s tough for people to secure the necessary funding to pay for security deposits on rental housing and utilities and to make the rent payments.
“We want to develop a program to fill a gap we have in the community,” Davisson said. “It’s not emergency housing but sustainable housing.”
She said JobSource is looking to partner with existing local programs to provide health care and educational opportunities.
“We want to provide assistance for people with prior felony convictions or previous evictions,” Davisson said. “We want to address the gap for people who need sustainable, independent living.”
