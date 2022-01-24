ANDERSON — Just 18 months after beginning the process to help single parents obtain a post-secondary education, the Family Scholar House is becoming a reality.
The organization helps single parents and those coming from foster care get a post-secondary education as they enter the job market. The nonprofit has an 88% success rate for parents obtaining that education.
Housing for the single parents is paid for by the federal government. Most also receive food stamps.
For Anderson, JobSource became an affiliate last year of the Louisville, Kentucky-based nonprofit. It was formed in 2005 and has 27,000 clients in several states.
The local agency is working with Anderson University, Purdue Polytechnic and Ivy Tech Community College for the placement of clients in the program.
JobSource recently obtained a 12-apartment complex from AU to house single parents and their children. The agency has six applicants for the program.
It recently obtained a $50,000 grant from PNC Foundation and $100,000 from the Glick Foundation in Indianapolis.
Briana Price, director of special programs for JobSource, said the PNC Foundation grant will be used to construct a playground at the apartment complex, which is along Park Avenue.
She said the $100,000 from the Glick Foundation is being used to remodel the two-building complex.
Price said PNC Foundation has a long relationship with the Louisville organization.
“They were very excited to see what they could do in Madison County,” she said. “We’re in the building phase and needed a playground.”
The PNC Foundation was excited to provide the grant funding for the playground’s construction.
“For almost two decades, PNC has supported similar initiatives through other affiliated Family Scholar House programs because we believe the two-generation approach to break the cycle of poverty is a strategy that will create long-term impact,” said Chip Wood, PNC client and community relations director for central and southern Indiana.
“Children mimic what they see. When a parent focuses on self-development, education and empowerment, the effect on a household can be transformative and life-changing.”
JobSource conducted an internal contest for employees to design the playground.
Becky Norris, program support specialist, won the contest and is overseeing the construction.
“We hope to have the playground completed by the spring, with the first clients moving into the apartments in July,” she said.
Norris said it took about two weeks to complete her winning design, which had a construction budget of $50,000 plus $30,000 for equipment.
“I checked with the vendors,” she said. “There will be a jungle gym, merry-go-round, swings, monkey bars and ADA (Americans with Disability Act-compliant) swings.”
Price said work has started on remodeling the apartments, which should be completed in July.
Doug Eckerty, executive director of JobSource, said the Anderson Housing Authority recently approved 12 housing vouchers for their clients to cover the rent on the apartments.
Kim Townsend, executive director of the Anderson Housing Authority, said a letter of intent was provided for 12 housing vouchers to the Family Scholar House.
“I’ve always liked the idea of programs that break the cycle of poverty,” she said. “This is a good model for our community.”
Townsend said the program could go hand-in-hand with the Family Self-Sufficiency program started by the agency to assist families with obtaining an education, jobs and saving for the future.
“We sought JobSource out,” she said. “It sounded like a good program.”
Eckerty said the Glick Foundation had visited the Louisville Family Scholar House about five years ago.
“They loved the program and wanted a model in Indiana,” Eckerty said. “We approached them, and they were enthusiastic about helping.”
He said once the Anderson program is operating, the Glick Foundation wants a similar program in Indianapolis, which would be managed by JobSource.
“We see it as more of an opportunity than a challenge.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.