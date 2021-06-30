ANDERSON — Wanted: 100 teachers to serve as tutors starting in August at a pay rate of up to $45 per hour.
Earlier this year through a partnership with four local schools, JobSource received a $5.3 million grant for student recovery learning. The grant is to provide additional educational opportunities for students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The school systems are Elwood, Madison-Grant, Anderson Preparatory Academy and Liberty Christian.
Brianna Price, director of special programs for JobSource, said the program is scheduled to begin in August. There is a need for 100 tutors, she said, and when the school year begins that number will increase to 200.
“Tutors will work on site at the schools, one on one with students, as well as some group project work and fun activities,” Price said.
She said the current teaching staff is being encouraged to apply for the tutoring positions.
Price said JobSource is also hiring applicants who are currently working toward their bachelor’s degrees in any field.
The positions are part-time during after-school hours for 25 weeks. The pay range is $25 to $45 per hour, and the tutors are part-time temporary JobSource staff members, Price explained.
The positions are for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school year.
Applications should be submitted to the human resources manager at tbarnes@madisoncounty.in.gov.
The grant is part of a more than $122 million program through the Indiana Department of Education.
“Student learning recovery is a high priority for many school systems,” Price previously said. “The state wanted to take learning recovery a step further.”
JobSource has been working with local school systems to increase student access to computers and the internet during the past two years.
“It has been our goal to provide high-quality tutoring,” Price said. “Each tutor will be assigned to three students.”
There is no charge to the local school systems, she said.
Gov. Eric J. Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) announced that state grant funds were awarded to 110 community partners and schools across the state to help accelerate student learning this summer and beyond.
“Community partners and educators are teaming up like never before to accelerate student learning this summer and in the years ahead,” Holcomb said in a press release. “We know that igniting student learning demands unprecedented collaboration from us all — educators, local leaders, community groups, parents and beyond. As these programs launch now and over the coming weeks, it’s an exciting time to be in an Indiana classroom.”
