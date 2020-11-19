ANDERSON — The Teague name is well known in the Anderson community for the athletes’ skills on the basketball court.
But now John Teague, 60, is taking on a new role as the program director for the Anderson Township Trustee Community Center.
On Tuesday, Team Teague and the Trustee’s Office distributed 105 turkeys to needy residents of the township.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Trustee Mike Shively said, plans are moving forward to partner with the Fort Wayne Boys & Girls Club to expand the program offerings at the Community Center.
Teague graduated from Anderson High School in 1978, attended Boston University and spent four years in the U.S. Marines.
He has been a substitute teacher in Anderson, worked for the Indianapolis public schools and for 11 years at the Pendleton Juvenile Correctional Facility.
“I love this community,” he said of his new role as program director. “I’ve grown up in this community and have seen a lot of things change.
“Since I work down at the prison I see a lot of our youth coming in my direction,” Teague said.
Teague said the intent is to offer a lot of programs for the youth who have nowhere to go after school and keep themselves from getting into trouble.
“When we open this facility to bring in our young men and young ladies in here, it will eliminate the social problems,” he said. “We’re concentrating on programs for everyone in the community.”
There are a lot of things in the community that kids need to have access and Teague hopes to continue the music program and foreign language classes in addition to sport leagues.
“I would like to offer classes for parents to learn English and at the same time we can learn Spanish,” he said.
The plan is to start programming over the Christmas break depending on the coronavirus restrictions.
Even if it’s a small group gathering the center will have programs, he said, noting the pandemic has been a setback for everyone.
“I’ve worked with children all my life and I see a need for this,” Teague said. “When I grew up we had the Boys & Girls Club and I want to make their experience here a positive one.”
Shively said the long-range plan is to continue to utilize the Community Center for walkers from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the youth programming from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
He said the Anderson Community Schools food service will provide a daily meal.
“Kids will have breakfast and lunch at the school and dinner at the Community Center every weekday,” Shively said. “I’m working on a take-home sack meal the kids can take home on Friday.”
He said a local board will oversee the operations of the Community Center with Fort Wayne providing some of the funding. There will be a 20-year lease with the Fort Wayne organization, Shively said.
“I spent time at the Wilson’s Boys Club,” Teague said. “I remember those mentors to this day. We will seek community involvement with people volunteering to be mentors.
“There was a lot of people that helped me and I just want to give back,” he said.
Team Teague is currently based in Indianapolis and interested in branching out with the entire family involved in the efforts.
“We want to use the blessing in our lives to benefit the community at large,” Teague said. “Our parents raised us to be helpful whenever we could. It used to be a village raised the children. I would like to get back to that mentality.”
He said the Community Center will give children a safe place where they can learn some skills and techniques to survive in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.