ANDERSON — The Anderson Police Department has arrested David L. Jones on a murder charge.
Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the police department, said Jones, 54, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, was located Monday in Indianapolis and was arrested without incident.
Jones was charged in a probable cause affidavit with the murder of Tyreke X. Love, 23, Indianapolis, on Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of Fulton Street.
APD Detective Travis Thompson filed charges with the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the killing of Love.
Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Love was located inside a nearby apartment suffering from a gunshot wound after officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Fulton Street at 9:54 a.m. on a report of multiple gunshots being fired. Once officers secured the scene and provided aid, Love was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division followed up on multiple leads and was able to locate a possible suspect vehicle in the 2900 block of Sheridan Street. At that time, detectives obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and the residence where it was located.
The APD SWAT and Negotiations Team was activated to assist, and the search warrant was executed without incident. Three subjects at the residence were detained and questioned.
