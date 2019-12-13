ANDERSON — Despite repeated warnings from Judge Mark Dudley, defendant Daniel Jones will act as his own attorney on a charge of murder.
Jones, 39, is scheduled to go on trial on May 11 in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 on a charge of murder in connection with the shooting death of David L. Phillips II on Aug. 6, 2018.
Phillips body was discovered in Anderson’s Rangeline Nature Preserve. Jones is also charged in the July 29, 2018, slaying of Trinity Parker, whose body was found in a vacant house in Grant County.
Since his arrest, Jones has allowed his hair to grow past his shoulders and is sporting a full beard.
Dudley said Friday that Jones has the right to represent himself, and Jones said that was his request before the court.
Dudley granted the motion to allow Jones to represent himself, with Alexander Newman as stand-by counsel.
“I’ve made mistakes, but I’m no dummy," Jones said of having the ability to represent himself. “If I lose, it’s my life.”
Dudley said attorneys are trained on defenses that can be applied at trial.
He said the attorney will select a jury, file motions and preserve the record for any possible appeal.
“This could turn out to be a bad decision,” Dudley said. “In the court’s opinion this is an unwise choice.”
Dudley noted that attorneys charged with a criminal offense normally hire an attorney to represent them.
When asked about his experience, Jones said he has been dealing with the criminal justice system since he was 13 years old.
“I’m not going to lie to myself,” he said. “I will do everything I can to defend myself.”
Jones said his courtroom experience was having been on trial twice before, both times represented by an attorney.
“I’ve been in front of judges, attorneys and jurors,” he said.
When asked about his education, Jones said he completed the ninth grade.
“I learned by moving from one crime to another,” he said.
When asked by Dudley about speaking in public, Jones said he was a host and presenter from 2003 to 2005 on a national Christian television program.
Jones admitted he has a learning disability but can understand what is taking place around him.
“I don’t concentrate well around others,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.