WESTFIELD — Delivering a speech remaining true to the Libertarian Party philosophy of less government and more freedoms, presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen made a campaign stop in Westfield.
Before a crowd of several hundred members of the party faithful Sunday at Grand Park, Jorgensen said if she's elected to the presidency there would be significant changes at the federal government level.
She promised to decriminalize drugs, eliminate the federal income tax and to eliminate several federal agencies.
“The old system is not working,” Jorgensen said. “Politicians are the cause of the problem. You know what is best for you.
“We need to get government out of the way,” she said. “It’s too big, too bossy, too nosy and too intrusive.”
Jorgensen said the U.S. spends $80 billion a year on the prison system and that the country that has a population of 5% in the world houses 20% of the world’s population behind bars.
“In 1980 we started the racist and destructive war on drugs,” she said. “It is a crime with no victim.”
The U.S. doesn’t have a drug problem; instead, it's a prohibition problem similar to prohibition on alcohol in the 1930s, Jorgensen said.
“If there is no victim, there is no crime,” she said.
Jorgensen said she would decriminalize all drugs and would pardon all people being incarcerated at the federal level convicted of a victimless crime.
She also would eliminate no-knock warrants and qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.
“Police would be held at the same standard as everyone else,” she said.
Jorgensen said as president she would seek to defund for Homeland Security to have federal officers patrolling city streets.
She said the war on drugs has created a police state in which local departments are armed with tanks to patrol the streets.
Concerning military spending, Jorgensen said her first official act would be to bring all American troops home.
“We have a presence in 160 countries,” she said. “Politicians promise more peace, but deliver more war.”
Jorgensen said the U.S. should adopt the policies of Switzerland to be armed and neutral.
“We need to protect our shores and be friendly with all the other countries in the world,” she said.
Jorgensen said she would eliminate the Federal Reserve system, which she blamed on runaway federal spending.
She also called for the elimination of the federal income tax and would work to balance the federal budget starting each budget cycle with a base line budget that starts at zero annually.
“We need to minimize government and provide maximum freedoms to citizens,” Jorgensen said. “You know best on how to spend your money and set priorities for your family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.