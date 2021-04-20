ANDERSON — A judge has granted a brief continuance in Bonnie Joslin's murder trial for plea discussions.
Joslin is accused of killing her mother, Mona Joslin Davis, in 2019.
Madison County Circuit Court 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims granted a continuance on Monday "for additional time to discuss a possible change of plea," according to court records.
The court will reconvene at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
Joslin, 35, was charged with auto theft the day after Davis’ body was found inside a Madison Square Apartment in Anderson on June 20, 2019. Davis, 53, was reported missing by a coworker two weeks before her body was discovered by the Anderson Police Department.
While in police custody, law enforcement said they received detailed information from a female jail informant who spoke with Joslin about Davis' death.
According to police records the informant told police that Joslin told her she had argued with her mother about the purchase of synthetic marijuana before Davis' death. Joslin told the informant she put a pillow over her mother’s face and “held it there until her mother stopped moving.”
When arrested, Joslin told police she had no memory of the events surrounding the time her mother was reported missing. She said she has blackouts and a mental disorder.
David Pumphrey, Joslin’s attorney, represented her during Monday’s hearing. During prior court proceedings, Pumphrey told court officials there was video evidence of his client showing that she had mental health issues.
