ANDERSON — Joyce D. Foggs had a passion for education and to provide affordable housing for residents of Anderson.
Foggs served on the board of directors of the Anderson Housing Authority for 35 years, serving under five mayoral administrations.
She was first appointed to the AHA board by Mayor Tom McMahan, followed by reappointments by mayors J. Mark Lawler, Kevin Smith, Kris Ockomon and Thomas Broderick Jr.
Foggs died Aug. 17 at the age of 90.
The Anderson Housing Authority had a dual celebration Wednesday to mark its 45 years in serving the community and dedicating the Joyce D. Foggs Resident Services Center at Westvale Manor.
Kim Townsend, executive director of AHA, said the service center will house all the offices for Westvale Manor and includes a common area, the Carrie Hyatt Food Pantry and laundry.
“She was very instrumental,” Townsend said of Foggs. “She stood for education and wanted to provide opportunities for residents through educational and training programs.”
Townsend said Foggs was happy to know that improvements were made to Westvale Manor and that it was brought back to life.
Former longtime AHA director Shirley Weatherly worked with Foggs for 20 years, 1985 to 2015.
“She had a true passion for serving low- and moderate-income families,” Weatherly said. “She wanted people to have safe, affordable housing.”
In addition to serving on the AHA board, Foggs was a teacher and principal with Anderson Community Schools.
“She provided service to the community and in many aspects was a leader in our community,” Weatherly said.
Weatherly said Westvale Manor was the first public housing complex in Anderson. It was purchased for $1 from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
“This is a living monument that her life had meaning,” Weatherly said.
State Rep. Terri Austin said she first met Foggs at the former Shadeland Elementary School where she was the principal.
“She had an advocacy for the education of children and for them to have a better life,” she said.
Foggs’ husband, the Rev. Edward Foggs, said on behalf of the family it was an honor that she was being honored.
“This recognizes Joyce for her many years of service,” he said. “She would be moved and honored.”
Edward Foggs said his wife’s impact and influence was far greater than he recognized.
“I would see people and they would comment on how she touched their lives and made a difference,” he said.
